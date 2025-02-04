Boys’ cross-country members honored for fall championship wins

On the afternoon of Jan. 31, members of the Monroe-Woodbury High School boys’ varsity cross country team were honored with their state championship rings provided by the Wilson Memorial Track Club. This past fall, the team continued to build a strong dynasty. They won their fifth consecutive OCIAA and Section 9 Class A Championships, their third consecutive NY Federation State Championship, their second consecutive Nike NY Regional Championship, and their first NYSPHSAA Class A Championship.

The athletes receiving rings competed at either the NYSPHSAA or NYS Federation State Championship races and they included Gavin Catherwood, Shane Golio, Devon Ryan, Ronaldo Rodriguez Perez, Vinny Costello, Krzysztof Balbuena Matusiak, Tim Belmont, and Dylan Haag. The rings were co-designed by Coach Matt Hemmer and Zolnier Championship rings, the official championship ring of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. Each ring included team, school, sport, and personal customizations to commemorate the amazing accomplishments of the team.