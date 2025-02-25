Boys’ basketball team narrowly misses landing playoff spot

On February 20, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity basketball team traveled to Newburgh to take on the Goldbacks with the upcoming playoffs on the line. The Crusaders came into the game with a 10-8 record after dropping their last game to Valley Central 51-48. The Goldbacks had a 9-7 record after beating Yonkers 78-41in their last game. The Crusaders beat the Goldbacks in Monroe back in January 48-46.

With a full house and lots of noise, the game had a real playoff feel. In the first quarter both teams looked very tight as they battled to a 6-6 tie. Halfway through the second quarter the Goldbacks pulled ahead and took a 24-16 lead into the half. In the third quarter the Goldbacks stretched their lead to 15 points. But with three minutes left in period, the Crusaders went on a run with Jamir Johnson scoring four of his 12 points in the game and the Crusaders cut the Goldbacks lead down to 43-32.

In the fourth quarter the Goldbacks held a 10-point lead but again with two minutes the Crusaders came alive and made another run at the Goldbacks. With Fabrice Ndja scoring nine of his 19 points in the game, the Crusaders cut the Goldbacks’ lead down to five points, but the rally ran out of time and the Goldbacks held on for the victory.

The Goldbacks’ 56-51 victory over the Crusaders gives them the number 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs by a narrow three-point margin. The Crusaders’ loss brings their record to 10-9 for the season.