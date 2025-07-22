Behringer big reason for team success

The Crusaders Boys Varsity Lacrosse team finished the season with a 13-5 record after getting knocked out of the state playoffs by Corning-Painted Post.

Under the leadership of head coach Steven Brown and assistant coach Chris Sullivan, the team has posted a 39-31 record over the last four seasons while capturing three consecutive Section 9 Championship titles.

A big reason for the team’s success is the outstanding play of senior Ryan Behringer. The four-year starter became the Crusaders all-time leading scorer for MW this season with 265 points. Behringer has also become Monroe’s all-time leader in assists with 122 while setting a new team record of 47 this season. He also wrapped up his career as a Crusader with 143 goals - just 5 shy of Tim Philbin’s record of 148.

Behringer was selected to the Section 9 All-Star Team this year and his play also earned All-American honors from USA Lacrosse.

He will continue his lacrosse career next season at SUNY Oswego.