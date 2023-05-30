Baseball. M-W celebrates seniors before last home game

In a ceremony before the first pitch against the Minisink Valley Warriors, the Crusader baseball team moms were given flowers while the dads were given signed baseballs before they took family photos taken at home plate.

Entering the game with a 12-5 record after beating Beacon 11-3 in their last game, the Warriors took the lead in the first inning, scoring one run on two singles. They pushed the lead to two with two more singles in the top of the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Crusaders tied the game when right fielder Alex Exarchakis led off with a single and scored on double by catcher Collin Murray. Murray scored to tie the score on a sacrifice to right by first baseman David Fennessy.

The score remained tied until the bottom of the seventh with a walk to Exarchakis followed by bunt single by Murray and a walk to Fennessy to load the bases. Second baseman Brandon Tarasenko stepped up to the plate with one out and delivered the game winning single. That brought the team out of the dugout as the players jumped around and poured water on Tarasenko in celebration of their hard-fought walk-off victory.

The Crusaders 3-2 victory brought their season record to 12-7.

After the game, the players and their families had a pizza party to mark the last regular-season home game.