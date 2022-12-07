x
After valiant moments and close scores, Crusaders lose to Red Hook

Saugerties. Saugerties Raiders won by one point at the Crusader Girls Varsity Basketball first game of the season.

| 07 Dec 2022 | 02:27
    The Crusaders line up for the National Anthem before their first game of the season.
    Madison Fileen, #3, led the Crusaders with 12 points in the game.
    Zoe Hudson, #21, gave the Crusaders the lead late in the game when she stole the ball and scored with 1:30 left in the game.
    Ella Natal #12, scored 7 points in the second half of the game to keep the Crusaders close
The Crusaders Girls Varsity Basketball team started their 2022-2023 season on Friday, December 2 at Saugerties High School. The Crusaders finished last year with a 16-6 record, and their season came to an end with loss to Warwick in the Section 9 Title game 35-24.

The Crusaders took on the Raiders of Red Hook in the first round of a season opening tournament at Saugerties High School. Both teams got off to a slow start. Madison Fileen scored 4 points for the Crusaders as the teams were tied at 5 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter the Crusaders surged ahead of the Raiders. Ella Natal hit a big 3 to spark the team and Fileen scored 8 more points as the Crusaders took a 16-11 lead into the half. Foul trouble early in the third quarter slowed the Crusaders down, and the Raiders cut the Crusaders lead down to 25-23 by the end of the third quarter.

The two teams locked into a defensive struggle in the fourth quarter. After the Raiders tied the score, with 2:13 left in the game, Zoe Hudson stole the ball and scored to put the Crusaders back up 29-27. But that was where the Crusaders luck ran out as the Raiders hit a 3 point shot with :50 left in the game to give the Raiders a 30-29 victory.

The Crusaders next game will be on Saturday when they take on the Bulldogs of Beacon in the consolation game.