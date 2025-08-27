Rebates for hunters purchasing lead-free ammunition

Fragments from lead bullets used for deer hunting can remain in field dressed deer gut piles (or carcasses) and are easily consumed by a wide variety of scavengers, especially bald and golden eagles. These lead fragments can be deadly to some of the scavengers accessing this easy meal. A fundamental tenant of hunter safety is to know your target and what is beyond it.

To help reduce negative impacts beyond your target of a deer this season, consider using lead-free ammunition. To help hunters make the switch, the NY Department of Environmental Conservation has partnered with Conservation Science Global to offer rebates up to $60 for use of lead-free ammunition.

For more information on how eligible hunters can receive a rebate and resources to help locate lead-free ammunition, log onto https://shorturl.at/iSePi.

This initiative was identified as a high priority in DEC’s report called “Minimizing Risks to Wildlife and People from Lead Hunting Ammunition” and the report was released in April 2022, DEC and partners have taken several steps to implement recommendations in the plan towards minimizing the risks associated with lead ammunition for hunting.

Purchase lead-free ammunition at any time and location to meet the eligibility requirements. Just remember to save your receipt to get your rebate.

Locate and purchase lead-free ammunition well before deer season begins. The 2025-26 deer hunting season will be here before you know it.