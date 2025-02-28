Fatal crash in Harriman

On February 28 at around 4:02 a.m., New York State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck on Route 17 in the village of Harriman.

According to the police report, the box truck, driven by Mohammed Abdulla, 23, of Richmond, Virginia, was traveling northbound on Route 17 when he entered the southbound lanes, striking a black Honda driven by Edwin A. Ottenwalder Nunez, 37, of Middletown, causing a head on collision.

When troopers arrived both vehicles were on the west shoulder of roadway. Ottenwalder Nunez died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call SP Monroe BCI at 845-344-5300.