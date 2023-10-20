Orange County Republican Committee re-elects officers for 2023-25 term

The Orange County Republican Committee recently met for its biennial reorganization convention, where members re-elected their leadership team to guide the party for the 2023-25 term.
The elected officers for the 2023-2025 term are as follows:
Courtney Canfield Greene: Chairwoman
Karl Brabenec: 1st Vice Chairman
Charlie Carnes: 2nd Vice Chairman
Florence Santini: Secretary
Joseph Coleman: Treasurer
Courtney Canfield Greene, who has served as chairwoman since 2014, expressed her gratitude and excitement about being re-elected to lead the Committee: “I am deeply honored to continue serving as Chairwoman of the Orange County Republican Committee. It has been an incredible journey working alongside dedicated committee members, and I am proud of our accomplishments over the past nine years.”
The committee attributed the election of numerous Republican candidates to Greene’s leadership
Greene added, “Our success is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unity of our committee members. Together, we have achieved significant victories, and I look forward to building on our achievements in the years ahead.”