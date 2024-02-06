New Yorkers invited to share their favorite state park memories

New York State is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation by asking anyone with a memory of their experiences at a New York State park or historic site to share their stories online.

“For 100 years, New Yorkers have visited state parks and historic sites to make memories, to learn and explore, and to have fun,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in the campaign’s announcement. “This project is a chance to come together to reflect on those memories, listen to each other’s stories, and celebrate one of New York State’s most significant environmental and cultural legacies and the role it’s played in our lives. Don’t be shy, share your story.”

State parks in Orange County include Bear Mountain State Park, Harriman State Park (and its many beaches and campgrounds), Highland Lakes State Park, Goosepond Mountain State Park, Schunnemunk State Park, Sterling Forest State Park, and Storm King State Park, among others.

State historic sites in Orange County include Fort Montgomery, Knox’s Headquarters, the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, the New Windsor Cantonment, and Washington’s Headquarters.

As part of the state’s “Share Your Story” campaign, participants can send text, photos, and videos of their cherished state park memories to stories@parks.ny.gov. People can also post to their social media accounts using the hashtag #NYStateParksStory, or submit text-only stories of up to 500 words using the submission form at parks.ny.gov/100/story.

The stories will then be shared on the New York State Park’s Instagram, Facebook, and X channels @NYStateParks. Stories will also be posted on the New York State Parks Blog at nystateparks.blog, on the New York State Parks website at parks.ny.gov, and in email newsletters.

“As commissioner, I always enjoy hearing from our staff and from the public about the memories they’ve made at parks and sites,” said Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “Since we began planning our centennial celebration, we felt it was important to provide an opportunity for people to share their memories. I’m proud to see the launch of the Share Your Story project. I invite everyone to think back, connect with your friends and family, get out the old photo albums, plug in the old external hard drives, and share your stories with your fellow New Yorkers.”