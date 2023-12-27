New airline coming to Stewart Airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Breeze Airways recently announced that Breeze Airways will begin operating out of New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) in February.

The airline will offer twice-weekly round-trip service to Orlando, Fla., and Charleston, S.C., starting February 15 and 16, respectively.

“The addition of Breeze Airways underscores our commitment to growing the list of diverse, convenient offerings for passengers at New York Stewart,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “We’re excited to welcome this new airline offering affordable, direct flights to Florida and South Carolina, just as New Yorkers are looking to escape the cold winter weather.”

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said, “The Port Authority has a steadfast commitment to investing in the future growth of New York Stewart. That includes bringing in more airlines, such as Breeze, which in turn helps to spur regional economic activity.

“New York Stewart offers unique, competitive choices for both domestic and international travelers, and we look forward to this partnership.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said, “Hudson Valley: Prepare for takeoff because new air service is coming to Orange County. For years, I have fought to increase service at Stewart Airport and I am proud Breeze Airways has decided to take flight in Orange County. Their new service will help the local Hudson Valley economy soar and better connect the region with the key destinations for our families.

“Breeze Airways’ continued expansion in New York is blowing a gust of fresh air into new affordable air service for Orange County and families across the Hudson Valley. The federal funds I have worked hard to deliver will keep Stewart International in stellar shape, and I am glad that Breeze has heeded my call to continue expansion within New York; the sky is the limit for Stewart International, and I will keep fighting to help the airport grow and reach new heights.”

U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan, D-18, said, “This is a huge win for not just Orange County but the entire Hudson Valley. This exciting investment will stimulate tourism, bolster economic development and bring new jobs to the region. We worked hard to add these new routes, and I look forward to Hudson Valley families taking full advantage!”

Tom Doxey, president of Breeze Airways, said, “Breeze’s focus is on connecting underserved markets, adding nonstops between cities without existing service. As we introduce service from New York Stewart International, we’re proud to bring affordable and convenient new travel options to Florida and South Carolina.”

Stewart Airport also offers nonstop daily service to Reykjavik, Iceland, via PLAY Airlines; service to Orlando-Sanford, Punta Gorda and St. Pete-Clearwater in Florida and Myrtle Beach, S.C., via Allegiant Air.

This year, the airport also offered the nation’s first nonstop service to the Faroe Islands with flights by Atlantic Airways.