National Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day March 26

On March 26, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, with support from the Cornwall Yacht Club, will be commemorating “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day,” a day to give thanks for all who served during the Vietnam War, including those who were wounded, gave their lives, or went missing.

A moment of thanks and memorial ceremony will be held. Light refreshments will be provided.

This event is free to attend, with costs covered by Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties and other community organizations and individuals. The event will take place at the Cornwall Yacht Club at 175 Shore Road, Cornwall-On-Hudson.

To RSVP or for more information, contact the Advancement Department at 845-561-6111 or advancement@hospiceoforange.com. Those interested in donating can mail a check to 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550. Checks can be made payable to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties.