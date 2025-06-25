Woodbury Village Mayor Primary results

Village of Woodbury candidate Brandon J. Calore edged ahead in the Republican primary for mayor, besting Andrew R. Giacomazza by just under 70 votes.

According to the Orange Board of Elections, Calore had a total of 322 votes - or about 55 percent - to Giacomazza’s 255 (about 44 percent). One write-in vote was also tallied with 100 percent of early voting and election day ballots were reported. Absentee and early mail ballots remain partially reported.

The results are considered unofficial until they are certified by the County Board of Elections.