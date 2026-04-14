Woodbury to unveil new marker for historic 1912 gatehouse

On Saturday, April 25, at 1:00 p.m., the Woodbury Historical Society and Gatehouse Historic Site and Learning Center invite the community to join them in a public dedication of the town’s newest historical marker honoring the legacy of Frederick Freeman Proctor.

“Considered a pioneering figure in Vaudeville Theatre, Proctor built an estate over more than 1,000 acres in Woodbury,” Alex Prizgintas, town historian of Woodbury and Tuxedo as well as president of the Woodbury Historical Society. “Of the multiple structures once on the property, which is now owned mostly by the United States Military Academy, two buildings, Proctor’s Gatehouse and Carriage House, remain publicly accessible.”

Today, The Gatehouse Historic Site and Learning Center hosts exhibits on Woodbury’s rich history in conjunction with the Woodbury Historical Society, in addition to offering beautiful grounds for public enjoyment. Attendees of the dedication are welcome to tour the grounds and learn about one of Woodbury’s history.

“These markers are one of the best ways of delivering history to the general public,” said Prizgintas. “They allow for information in letters, newspapers, deeds, and other documents tucked away in file cabinets to transform into legible, attractive signage that enhances an understanding of our past.”

To date, the Town of Woodbury has three of these roadside markers, with two being from the 1930s, while the third was installed more than ten years ago. However, thanks to generous grants from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, Woodbury is set to multiply the number of historic roadside markers in its community.

The Gatehouse Historic Site and Learning Center is located at 224 Smith Clove Road, Central Valley, N.Y. Parking is available at the Falkirk Country Club adjacent to The Gatehouse. For more information, please call (845) 928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.