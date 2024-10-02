Woodbury seeks committee volunteers

The Town of Woodbury is soliciting letters of interest from Woodbury residents that would like to volunteer to serve on the Parks and Recreation Committee (two cacancies) and the Beautification Committee. Letters should be submitted to Town Clerk Nicole Young by 4 p.m. on November 1, 2024.

Please be sure to include your address and telephone number to be contacted for an interview. You can either mail your letter to PO Box 1004, Highland Mills, email to deputyclerk@woodburyny.us, or fax to 845-928-7380.