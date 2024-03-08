Woodbury residents request safer streets

Residents of the town of Woodbury raised concerns over vehicular and passenger safety at the Woodbury Town Board meeting Thursday, March 7. Citing increased speeding in residential areas and along popular roadways, community members called on the town board to address the issues and do more to protect them and their families from reckless drivers.

Among the concerns was the ability of drivers to pass along Route 32. One resident of Highland Mills shared his worry that more accidents could occur in this area due to an increased number of drivers under the influence of CBD products as well as increased truck traffic from the warehouse in Cornwall.

Maria Hunter, who chairs the town’s beautification committee, also addressed the issue of passing along Route 32, saying she was almost killed while driving on there. “Something has to be done. The speed needs to be reduced,” said Hunter.

Recalling his wife’s near miss while holding their newborn son, another resident of Highland Mills inquired about putting speed bumps at the intersection of Brigadoon Boulevard and Castle Drive, citing the danger to children and others spending time outside. In response, Town Clerk Desiree Potvin commented that the town could not legally put speed bumps on municipal streets and that the resident should contact Woodbury Village Streets Superintendent Robert Weyant for guidance.

On the subject of road safety, the board approved the 2024 DWI program which will help the Woodbury police to patrol the roads and respond to drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Other business

Budgetary issues were also addressed at Thursday’s meeting. The town board decided not to renew its partnership with Jewish Family Services, a program that provides volunteer assistance for Woodbury’s senior community. Speaking to the matter, Councilwoman Teresa Luongo shared that she was informed by the senior center that the service provided by JFS was inconsistent and that the center was interested in developing an in-house program. In addition, Luongo noted that the senior center would like to pursue possible grants for the purchase of a van that could be used to transport residents where needed.

Luongo also shared the perspective of JFS, who informed her that their organization provides the insurance and training volunteers need to be able to drive seniors safely. However, she and her fellow board members agreed that the inconsistent use of the service did not warrant renewal of the town’s partnership with the program. Furthermore, Luongo stated that JFS is available to any senior via the county, regardless of whether the partnership with the town of Woodbury remained in effect.

The town of Woodbury also modified its 2023 budget to increase attorney funding by about $7,399 and decrease funding for engineering consulting by the same amount. In addition, the board increasd funding for police vehicle repairs by $500 and decreased the funding for vehicle gas by the same amount. For the 2024 budget, the town increased funding for surveillance cameras at Earl Beach by approximately $24,315.

During Thursday’s meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Mike Luongo from the Parks and Recreation Committee and thanked him for his service to the community. The board also reminded residents that permits were required for any yard, garage, estate or other property sale. Permits cost $5 apiece and include an advertisement of the sale on the town’s Facebook page.