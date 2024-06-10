Woodbury PD officer Michael Faravashi promoted

The town of Woodbury recognized the promotion of Michael Faravashi to the position of sergeant for the town of Woodbury Police Department during a special presentation held at the June 6 town board meeting.

Police Chief Kevin Watson acknowledged Faravashi’s (who has been with the department since 2008) commitment to the Woodbury Police Department, sharing that he has had the privilege of being is supervisor.

The honor of pinning Faravashi was bestowed upon his wife and daughter. Woodbury Town Clerk, Desiree Potvin, administered the oath of office.

“I’m very honored to be doing this. I have known Michael for almost 45 years,” said Potvin.

Commenting on the Faravashi’s promotion, Woodbury Town Supervisor Kathryn Luciani shared that it reminded her of when she watched her father get pinned. She further expressed her appreciation for these moments to bring the community together, and spoke out against the division she has seen in the community.

“It takes nothing to be kind in this world. It takes a lot to be mean and do things that hurt people,” said Luciani. “We’re Woodbury, we’re all working together.”

During the meeting, Lisa Hintze, who represented the town’s Climate Smart Committee, highlighted some upcoming initiatives, including seminars on invasive species, a free seed library, a vegetative food scrap drive, and info sessions on solar energy. Hintze explained that these efforts can earn the town points toward grants.

In recreational news, Parks and Recreation Director Joseph Gianzero announced that town is working on getting the pool open for June 29. He also addressed a resident’s concern about the removal of the U.S. flag, noting that it was taken down during the off season to protect it from high winds and that it will be put back up for the season.

Chief Watson urged drivers to be mindful now that the school year is ending and children will be out and about. And in other motorist news, Potvin reminded residents that the New York State Thruway Authority will replace peeling license plates for free.

The town of Woodbury has accepted a bid from their current propane supplier, Combined Energy Services, for propane services. In addition, the town has renewed its refuse contract with County Waste Management.