Woodbury PBA now accepting toy donations

The Woodbury Police Benevolent Association is now accepting new, unwrapped toys at the Woodbury police station, located at 386 Route 32 in Central Valley. In an announcement on Facebook, the police department said toys will be collected up until December 16 and then distributed by its members to local families in need throughout the Monroe-Woodbury community.

The toy drive is already off to a good start thanks to a large donation of toys from Kind Hearts & Caring Angels.

“Every year we receive a great donation of toys from them to start our annual fund drive,” the police department said via Facebook. “Thank you so much and, as always, your kindness is greatly appreciated. The toys will be sorted and distributed according to the age and interests of the children. Let’s make this year our best one yet.”

For questions about the toy drive, contact LT Phillips at 845-928-2341.