Woodbury military banners now available

The village of Woodbury is now accepting applications for its military banners program, which will honor active duty, veteran, and deceased military members. The village board approved the $100 fee for each banner during the January 23 meeting and reminded residents that applications, which are available for download on the village website, are due by February 28, so that they can be ready to be displayed in time for Memorial Day.

Woodbury Mayor Andrew Giacomazza thanked village treasurer Desiree Potvin and others for their work on the project, which he said was long-time coming. Speaking during public comment, Highland Mills resident Maria Hunter, who was involved with the initiative, also thanked Potvin for her work in moving the project forward and acknowledged the highway department for its support in helping the village locate polls to hang the banners.

During the meeting, there was some debate over whether the applications should be limited to Woodbury residents. Giacomazza clarified that while the program is intended for the Woodbury community, the village isn’t going to turn away applications from residents of other areas.

Potvin shared that those who are unable to get their applications in by the deadline will have an opportunity to do so next year.

Other business

During the meeting, the board approved a new local law that would allow Woodbury residents who volunteer for local emergency services outside of the village to receive a reduction in their tax assessment. In addition, the village approved an agreement with the Highway Department Union. Giacomazza thanked the department of their hard work.

The village approved a proposal from Limnology Information & Freshwater Ecology Incorporated for the cleaning of Cromwell Lake.

“It is my goal to clean the lake of all the various things living in it and return it to its former glory of being a place for the whole community to enjoy,” said Giacomazza.

Potvin shared that the village attempted to obtain other quotes, however, she said due to the niche needs of the project, the proposal they received was as competitive as they were going to get.

Giacomazza responded to questions from Trustee Matthew Fabbro about how long the treatment will last, saying that he believes the village will need to undertake every year for the next three years at least.

Trustee James Freiband objected to the proposal, claiming that the village has no access to the property and that cleaning would mainly benefit the lakefront owners. Giacomazza said he is working on obtaining frontage on the lake to enable the village to build a dock and allow the community to enjoy fishing, swimming, and other activities.