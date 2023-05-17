Woodbury. Memorial Day Parade will include special service

The Town of Woodbury Memorial Day Parade will take place on Sunday, May 28, 2023 beginning at 1 p.m. The parade will start at Bond Street and head north on Route 32.

Parade goers are encouraged to stand along the parade route to honor the men and women who gave their lives for freedom.

There will be stops at Oak Clove Circle and Victory Park before continuing to the Cemetery of the Highlands for a memorial service Refreshments will be served following the service.

For information, call 845-928-7578.