Women of Woodbury to host Craft Fair

Women of Woodbury, a local not for profit community organization whose goal is to raise funds for local student scholarships, will host a Craft Fair - its biggest fundraiser - on Saturday Nov. 22 at the Highland Mills Senior Center/Library complex, 16 County Route 105, in Highland Mills from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be over 25 craft vendors, a bake table with refreshments, and many Homemade Themed Baskets to be won. Come out and support the efforts to raise funds for local student scholarships.

Women of Woodbury held a members’ Tea at Bear Mountain Inn in July - one of many events held during the year.

For more information about Women of Woodbury membership, the Craft Fair or for a newsletter of monthly events, or form more details, call (845) 928-9007.