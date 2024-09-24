Women of Woodbury, serving the community

Women of Woodbury, a local not-for-profit community organization whose main purpose is to raise funds for local student scholarships, recently shared its latest actions around the greater Woodbury community, and a call out for members.

This past June W.O.W. presented three local students with monetary scholarship awards. The group also held its annual Tea Lunch to great success. According to a group representative, all members pitched in to make appetizers and desserts, Jay’s Deli provided tea sandwiches, and a good time was had by all.

The organization holds monthly meetings as well as various community and social events. September is W.O.W.’s membership drive; dues are $20 a year and include a monthly newsletter of events. For those looking to serve the Woodbury community, or renew their membership, dues can be sent to Women of Woodbury, P.O. Box 190, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Coming up is W.O.W.’s biggest fundraiser: the annual Craft Fair, set for Nov. 30 at the Woodbury Senior Center from 9 to 4 p.m. Vendors are needed. Anyone interested in filling out a vendor application can call 845-928-9007 for more information.