Women of Woodbury scholarship application window opens

Women of Woodbury will once again be giving scholarships to Woodbury students graduating from high school in 2025.

The applications are available at the Woodbury Public Library and at the guidance offices of Monroe-Woodbury High School and Cornwall High School. Please note: students must currently live in the town/village of Woodbury and be a 2025 high school graduate.

Qualifications are listed on the application form, and the forms are due by March 15, 2025. For more information, call 845-928-9007.