Local community non-profit Women of Woodbury will be offering scholarships to the 2024 graduating high school seniors who currently live in the town and village of Woodbury. Applications are available at the guidance offices of Monroe-Woodbury High School, Cornwall High School, and John S. Burke High School, as well as the Woodbury Public Library in Highland Mills. Applications are due by April 30, 2024. For questions, call 845-928-9007 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.