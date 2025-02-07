William Graziano awarded ‘Crusader Cause for Applause’ honor

The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District recently awarded its latest “Crusader Cause for Applause” recognition to substitute teacher William Graziano. As noted by the district, since 2009, Monroe-Woodbury students have benefited from being taught by Graziano, who is also a parent of three MW graduates. “You have done so much for my kids. I have two doctors and an engineer. I’m so happy. That’s why I’m giving back,” said Graziano.

During the ceremony, Central Valley Assistant Principal Marisol Jackson remarked to him, “Every time we go by the classrooms, the kids are engaged, having a good time and they respect you. We respect you.”

The school district added, “Thank you, Mr. Graziano, for playing such an incredible role at MWCSD and for sharing your Crusader spirit with our students!”