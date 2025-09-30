Water District 14 officially formalized by the state

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Sept. 14, formalizing the town of Monroe’s Water District 14. The signing was reported by Town Supervisor Anthony Cardone at the Sept. 15 Monroe Town Board meeting.

With this formalization process, the district can now receive grants or bonds to finance its much-needed repairs, which the town estimates will cost $3.9 million.

During the meeting, the town authorized the Monroe Town Court to apply for a Justice Court Assistance Program (JCAP) grant for up to $30,000. Town Justice Audra Schwartz explained that the court was seeking grant funding to support records management efforts, the installation of a security gate and equipment to support virtual court appearances. For the latter, Schwartz said the court would need assistance in addressing current wi-fi issues. She said the court is seeking about $12,000 for this year and noted it has received a JCAP grant every year.

The board did not act on the village’s request for exemption to certain town-imposed taxes - including brush disposal services - so that they can review the impact on the town budget. During the Sept. 2 Monroe Village Board meeting, Mayor Neil Dwyer, said the village should be receiving the benefits of the landfill, because it was one of the purchasers along with the town. At the town board meeting, however, Cardone said that even if the village did contribute to the initial purchase, the town is the one maintaining the site.

The board also accepted an offer of dedication from The Orchards, LLC, for certain roadways infrastructure improvements, a potential well lot, and a water utility easement within the Orchard Hill Farms Subdivision.

In addition, a local law enabling the town to exceed the state-imposed tax levy limit was approved. Town Attorney Brian Nugent explained that this is done as a precaution and does not mean the cap will be exceeded. Councilwoman Dorey Houle said last year’s need to exceed the cap was due in part because of required raises for certain town employees.