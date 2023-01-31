Washingtonville. CYO building gets electrical upgrade, thanks to a community effort

The Washingtonville Catholic Youth Organization basketball building got an electrical upgrade on Jan. 21 courtesy of Anytime Electric owner Tim Doran, who donated the materials, and IBEW 363 head Sam Fratto who brought in 18 union electricians to take part in this successful and heartfelt community service.

“When we heard about the need for an electrical overhaul at the CYO here in Washingtonville,” Doran said, “we immediately said we’d help, upgrading all service and devices including wiring, switches, and receptacles, etc. Volunteers have been teaching our kids basketball for decades. I played basketball here when I was eight years old. It’s an important and vital community center. And that’s why we’re here.”

Doran, Fratto, and the electricians were joined by Washingtonville Mayor Joe Bucco and the village building inspector, as well as local eateries F&J Pizzeria, Guilty Pleasures Cheesecakes, the Hook and Ladder Saloon and T&M II Go deli, which raised money for new athletic equipment and supplied food for the men working.

“Once again,” Doran said, “the whole town came together to serve the community, and especially the kids. It’s what we do here in Washingtonville. It’s in our blood.”

The CYO building has been located on Route 208 near St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the center of Washingtonville for more than 50 years. It was built by volunteers and has been staffed and run by local families ever since, allowing both girls and boys access to recreational as well as travel basketball.

“Hopefully,” Doran said, “it will be around for another half a century, and even longer.”