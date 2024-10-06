Warwick Valley Quilters’ Guild announces fall show

The Warwick Valley Quilters’ Guild recently announce the dates for the 2024 “Stars of the Valley” quilt show. The popular event will take place this year on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20 at Sanfordville Elementary School (144 Sanfordville Rd., Warwick). As in the past, the show will feature over 150 judged quilts, demonstrations, vendors, a mini-quilt auction, raffle prizes, boutique, and refreshments. Quilt appraisals will also be available for a nominal fee.

Established in 1982, the Warwick Valley Quilters’ Guild is celebrating its 42nd year in 2024. Its mission to “create, stimulate, and maintain an interest in all matters pertaining to the making, collecting and preserving of quilts” has attracted members from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as well as outside the tri-state area.

Guild members Pattie Whelan Janice Marsiglio are chairing this year’s event.

“The members of the Warwick Valley Quilters’ Guild are excited to continue the tradition of hosting the ‘Stars of the Valley’ quilt show this fall. It is a wonderful opportunity for quilters to display their creations and show off their workmanship. For those who attend — quilters and non-quilters alike — it is a way to enjoy and appreciate the efforts of these talented artists,” stated Whalen and Marsiglio.

A popular feature of the show is the “raffle quilt,” a collaborative guild effort that results in a beautifully crafted quilt to be raffled off to a lucky winner.

Additionally, the guild will be hosting two guest speakers on show weekend. On Saturday at 1 p.m. the Guild will welcome Melanie Tuazon who will present “Planned and Unplanned: Design and Improv in Piecing.” On Sunday at 1 p.m., Jennifer Strausser of Gotham Quilts, a quilting designer and educator, will present “Quilting Life Lessons.”