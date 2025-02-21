Volunteers needed to transform Airplane Park

The Village of Monroe is seeking volunteers, both skilled and unskilled, to help build a playground at Airplane Park.

According to a recent announcement, the village said it has been working with Play by Design on a new park design, including special features that represent the village’s unique history, while preserving the original plane and turntable. The village said this new playground will be all inclusive, ADA-accessible, and for all abilities.

Play by Design has also offered Monroe guidance on how to lead the week-long community build, which will require volunteers for roles such as crew leaders, general volunteers, a volunteer coordinator, tools coordinator (collecting, borrowing tools as needed), and a food coordinator (meals for volunteers).

Build Week begins on April 7, and the village is looking for 80 people per shift, with three shifts each day, for a full week.

No professional experience is required. Sign up with your business, civic group, organization, friends, or come by yourself.

Those interested in volunteering can contact villageofmonroeevents@gmail.com, or call 845-782-8341.