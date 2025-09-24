Village to host Orange County Fireman’s Parade

The Village of Monroe will host the Orange County Fireman’s Parade, beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27. With the event featuring hundreds of fire trucks and parade participants from around the county, residents and business owners are encouraged to review the parade details and plan accordingly.

Parade route

The parade starts from Winchester Drive making a right turn onto Still Road. The parade will then make a left turn onto Route 17M west, turning right onto Stage Road and continuing left onto Lake Street. It then turns right onto Millpond Parkway, where it will end.

Scheduled road closures (approximate)

• 12 – 4 p.m.: Still Road from Route 17M to Orange Turnpike

• 1 – 4 p.m.: Route 17M between Still Road and Stage Road

• 2 – 5 p.m.: Stage Road from Route 17M to Lake Street

• 2 – 5 p.m.: Millpond Parkway between Stage Road and Lake Street

• 2 – 7 p.m.: Millpond Parkway between Lake Street and 17M

• 2 – 4 p.m.: Mapes Place, Carpenter Place and Maple Ave

• 2 – 7 p.m.: Lake Street between Millpond Parkway and 17M

Parking restrictions

There will be no parking allowed on Stage Road, Lake Street, or Millpond Parkway. These areas will be coned off the evening before the event, and violators will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Detours will be in place for local traffic. All times are approximate and subject to change. For questions or more information, contact the Monroe Police Department at (845) 782-8644.