Village thank you to Eachus

The Village of Monroe would like to acknowledge and thank Assemblyman Chris Eachus for his support and funding of two new Chevolet Tahoe vehicles and a transport Utility Task Vehicle (UTV). His interest in his constituency has served the village well and look forward to further opportunities to collaborate with him on future needs that we have throughout our village

In acknowledging the funding, Police Chief Darwin Guzman said that having these new vehicles and the Darwin has allowed the department reliable and up-to-date vehicles, which is essential to effective law enforcement as it directly supports the core mission to serve the community.

Mayor Neil Dwyer, the Board of Trustees, Guzman and the Village of Monroe Police Dept. send thanks to Eachus for the partnership in serving the public.