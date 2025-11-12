Village Parking Notice

Due to milling and paving on Smithfield Court, and concrete sidewalk repairs on both sides of Stage Road, on Carpenter Place and on Millpond Parkway, parking meter enforcement will be suspended through Nov. 15. The suspension was announced by Village Mayor Neil Dwyer on Nov. 11.

Dwyer asked residents to keep in mind that most of the village’s on-street parking in the business district is for patrons coming into the area and every spot is needed throughout the day.

Dywer asked that residents use use the parking lots on Millpond Parkway and the Village business and commuter lots when possible to help folks who need to get in and out be able to do so.

Also, residents are reminded that parking is prohibited on any street within the village from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Nov. 1 to April 1.