Village opts out of agreement with town

The Village of Woodbury has opted to not renew the Intermunicipal Agreement (IMA) with the town. During its December 5 meeting, the Woodbury Town Board attempted to clarify the impact on public services as a result of the discontinuation of the IMA with the village.

Town Supervisor Kathryn Luciani shared a letter from the village expressing their decision to not renew the IMA, which expired on December 4. Woodbury town attorney Peter Tamigi provided some background on the agreement, explaining that it has been in place since shortly after the village was formed in 2006 and that the change will mostly impact administrative issues and not impact such services as police. Tamigi also put the onus on the end of the agreement on the village, saying that, despite claims to the contrary, the village chose not to renew the agreement for their own reasons.

The letter also detailed the village’s assertion that it had a right to a greater percentage of the sales tax generated by the county. Luciani commented that, while the village has a right to take the sales tax, she objected to their claim that the town does not have any “real departments.” She countered that the town has the police, parks, courts, and other large departments listed on its website.

Luciani addressed concerns about disruption of services, noting that she has reached out to various departments and that the town board was working to ensure that everything runs efficiently and without potential legal issues.

One such area of concern was how the town’s police services would continue to function after the expiration of the IMA. In a letter sent from the town attorney’s office to the village of Woodbury’s Board of Trustees, the town asserts that the Town of Woodbury Police Department will no longer have legal authority to enforce the village code. However, the letter continues, the department will continue to serve the village residents and enforce the town code and applicable state law. Furthermore, the town attorney noted that the town court will no longer be considered a village court and that the portion of fees obtained through violations that currently go to the village will now go to the town. The town court will still hear and adjudicate violations of village code, in accordance with New York law, which requires them to do so whenever a village lacks its own court, the letter said.

School safety

The board followed up on the issue of school safety, with Luciani sharing that the town had a productive meeting with Monroe-Woodbury Superintendent Dr. Tracy Norman and others to seek solutions to the issue of students being able to safely cross Route 32. She noted that she is collaborating with Monroe Town Supervisor Tony Cardone to pursue grant funding for signage, flashing lights, and other safety measures, reminding the public that there are limitations to what the town and district can do, as Route 32 is a state road.

Historian resigns

During the meeting, the board approved the resignation of long-time town historian Leslie Rose. Councilman Brandon Calore commented on her commitment to the community and Luciani reminisced about her time working with Rose to document Woodbury’s history for an HGTV program. Luciani further shared that the Historical Society is growing and having more meetings, while thanking them for their work.