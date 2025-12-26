Village: Keep sidewalks clear

The Village of Monroe would like to remind residents that, as per Village of Monroe Code, sidewalks must be kept clear from snow and ice. Failure to remove snow and ice from sidewalks and walkways 24 hours after the end of a snowfall or four hours after notification by the Village Clerk or Department of Public Works will result in fines. Residents deemed in violation will receive a written notice along with photographic confirmation of the untended property.

Find specifics on Chapter 170 - Streets and Sidewalks - Article 1. Snow and Ice Removal at https://shorturl.at/btipz.