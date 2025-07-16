Village carnival fun

Complete with rides, games, food and fun for the whole family, the Village of Monroe Carnival will be held Thursday July 24 through Sunday July 27 in Crane Park on Mill Pond Road Parkway.

The carnival opens at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

All rides are based on the height of the rider, not age. Some rides require two people per seat and the rides take three to six tickets each.

Single ride tickets are available for $2 each while a coupon sheet of 20 tickets is $30. Super Saver 45 tickets are $60 and pay-one-price wristbands are available for $30.

For more information, log onto acecarnival.com or call (914) 490.5573