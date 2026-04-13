Village board revises water provisions

At its April 9 meeting, the Village of Woodbury adopted a local law amending provisions of the village code relating to water service.

The local law modified the billing schedule from triannually to quarterly, requiring residents to pay their water bill on the last days of February, May, August and September of each year. Previously, residents were expected to pay on the last days of January, May and September.

In addition, the local law revised the timeframe for initiating enforcement action on unpaid water charges and penalties from 60 days to 30 days. Residents with unpaid water charges or penalties older than 30 days will be reported by the Village Clerk to the board, which may lead to the charges being enforced as a lien against the property.

Preliminary budget

During the meeting, the board briefly discussed its preliminary budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Mayor Andrew Giacomazza expressed his appreciation for the village officials who helped put together the preliminary budget. He added that he was “very proud” of this budget, noting that it’s under the state-mandated two percent property tax cap.

The total budget is projected at $9,249,595, an increase of 0.9 percent from last year. The tax levy stands at $4,408,607, a decrease of 2.7% or $122,314.

Treasurer Desiree Potvin, who worked on the budget, explained that each department starts at zero and must provide documentation for each budget item. She added that the department heads put together a “very responsible” budget, pointing to the 0.9 percent budget increase.

“The mayor assigns the trustees to a department and these trustees fought for their departments strongly and they advocated for their departments for the things that the department needed,” Potvin said.

Additionally, the board passed resolutions to establish new capital reserves to fund the purchases of vehicles for the Building Department and the construction of a PFOS Treatment Building for the Consolidated Water taxing area.