Village Board puts summer carnival agreement on hold

During the Jan. 20 meeting, the Monroe Village Board held off on signing an agreement with Ace Tent Amusement Corp. for its summer carnival, after Village Trustee Debbie Behringer questioned the value of a $35 wristband - as most of the rides in recent years appeal to younger children, leaving little options for older kids and teens, she said.

“It’s going to be the older kids who do want a little more exciting, not just a brand new Ferris wheel,” Behringer said, adding that the operator has only brought two or three big rides, while the website advertises seven available. She said the agreement should guarantee that four or five bigger rides will be available for older children along with the kiddie rides. She also wanted to ensure that at $35 a wristband the village was getting the same service as the other town carnivals run by Ace Tent Amusement.

Trustee Andrew Ferraro agreed that the board should send a list of rides the village would like to see at the carnival before approving the contract. Playing devil’s advocate, Trustee John Karl suggested that the company may not have the operators to run the bigger rides.

Trustee Martin O’Connor agreed with the board’s concerns, adding that the carnival earns significant money for the village, which supports Crane Park.

Also discussed was the village seeking grant funding through the New York State Recreational Trails program to support the planning and design efforts for the Millpond Heritage Trail Connector Project, which is intended to improve pedestrian and bike access between select recreational, civic and residential areas and strengthen an important connection to the heritage trail.

Additionally, Mayor Neil Dwyer informed the board of a meeting he had with the Chamber of Commerce and discussions with business owners in the village over their concerns about the parking payment kiosks. He said while the intent of the kiosks was to facilitate parking and promote commerce, they have become a distraction, and more research must be done to find more effective parking regulations. The board agreed to place bags over the kiosks for a period of up to six months to allow the village to meet with stakeholders and investigate alternate solutions.

The village also adopted a new local law that will require residents to put their garbage receptacles out no earlier than 3 p.m. the day before pickup. The containers must also be removed from the curb no later than 8 p.m. the day of pickup. According to the village, the new law is to prevent receptacles from being left out too long, which can attract vermin.