Update: Orange County tornado watch extended to 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Orange County area today. The original alert was from 6:16 a.m. to 2 p.m. but has since been extended to 10 p.m. this evening, with a wind advisory in effect until 11 p.m. Showers are also expected throughout the day, with rainfall amounts estimated between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

“There is the potential for isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding late this afternoon into tonight, along with urban and poor drainage flooding. In addition, there slight risk for severe weather for the area, with the primary threat being damaging winds with a localized tornado threat,” the NWS explained.

According to the NWS, winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Temperatures will near 80 degrees.

For more information, visit weather.gov.