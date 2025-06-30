Upcoming construction may cause delays

Beginning July 2 (weather permitting), the Town of Monroe Highway Department will be conducting road work on Carriage Hill Court, Mountain Park Road, Orchard Drive, Spinnaker Court, Windmill Court and Woodland Road.

The roads will remain open and passable, but the department strongly encourages motorists to use alternate routs. If travel through the area is necessary, they advise motorists to proceed with caution and expect potential delays.

They also request that motorists refrain from parking any vehicles on the roads during the work period. Vehicles obstructing the work area may delay progress and risk being towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

For questions or concerns, contact the Town of Monroe Highway Department at (845) 782-8583.