Two students win gold at science Olympiad

Monroe-Woodbury Middle School seventh grade students Felix Fazekas and Maxtan Manuelpillai earned a gold medal in the Metric Mastery division at this year’s New York State Science Olympiad, the school district reported. According to the school, both students were first-time competitors coached by science teacher Alex Amanatides.

The 2025 New York State Science Olympiad Mid-Hudson Region - Division B tournament was hosted by the middle school, which described the competition as an event that “celebrates STEM education while developing relationships between students and leaders within the industry.”

Students are tested on 23 different categories, including coding, disease detection, entomology, and wind power.