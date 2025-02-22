Two MW students earn medals at SkillsUSA competition

Monroe-Woodbury High School students Lucas Traina and Lea Quinn who were among the winners at the Orange-Ulster BOCES 2025 SkillsUSA New York Area 4 Regional competition held over the past two weeks at various locations, the school district announced February 16.

Traina earned a bronze medal in carpentry and Quinn earned a gold medal in esthetics.

The SkillsUSA competition is a technical and leadership contest where career and technical education students demonstrate their expertise in various trade, technical, and leadership fields nationwide.