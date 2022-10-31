Two candidates vie for Woodbury Town Council seat

For the 2022 election, the town of Woodbury has two people running for one open seat on the town council. Rachel Bruce is running on the Democrat and the Woodbury Strong party lines, while Brandon John Calore is running on the Republican party line. Each candidate provided the following statements to help voters decide who to choose:

Brandon Calore

I’m a husband, father of two and taxpaying Woodbury homeowner. I am an advocate for all residents of Woodbury. I am a local union president (CSEA) and know what it takes to get things done. My experiences resolving grievances and negotiating across the aisle will make me an effective member of the town board.

I will preserve the quality of life for residents while staying under the 2% tax cap. I will be fiscally responsible while working to maintain and expand our current services. I will continue to work with community groups to enhance the quality-of-life efforts through the libraries, Senior Center, Beautification Committee and Woodbury Arts Council.

I fully support our police, fire, ambulance, and courts. I will work to ensure that they have the resources necessary to carry out their duties.

I support small businesses. I will work with any elected officials to make sure these family-owned businesses not only succeed but thrive. Our community borders Woodbury Commons and it’s imperative that we capitalize on that daily tourism.

As councilman, I will continue to advocate for our parks department. The parks had one of the most successful years in recent history. We put a variety of events in place including the Camp Out, Kids Olympics, Movie Night on the Beach, and First Responder’s Day. As chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee one thing I’m most proud of is creating an environment where everyone feels welcome in sharing their ideas. I will continue to build and expand recreational activities for all Woodbury residents.

I’m a volunteer with almost 20 years in public service. I’m also a taxpayer and believe it’s imperative to make sure our tax dollars are being spent wisely. I ask for your support on election day November 8th.

Rachel Bruce

I am a fourth-generation resident of Woodbury, public servant, regional planner, and community volunteer running to serve the community that raised me. I am co-chair of the Woodbury Land Preservation Committee and member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and Junior League. I have a decade of experience working in local, state, and federal government, including as a policy advisor for economic development for New York State. I graduated from Monroe-Woodbury and received my bachelor’s degree in regional planning from Bryn Mawr College.

I am running for town council because I love our community and want to preserve it for the next generation by maintaining what makes Woodbury special while preparing for the future. I was born and raised in Woodbury, educated in our schools, and hope to raise my family here. We are at a precipice and must ensure we are doing all we can to maintain our quality of life by protecting our environment, continuing to build a strong relationship with our village boards, and halting the exodus of young people, families, and seniors.

As your councilwoman, I will fight to keep taxes stable and within the 2% tax cap while prioritizing programming at our parks and libraries, improving ADA access at town facilities, and supporting our police and first responders. I am committed to creating a Youth Advisory Council to drive programming for teens and young adults, promoting transparency through an official Town of Woodbury Facebook page, and resurrecting community festivals like Woodbury Day that support our small businesses, arts community, and embrace Woodbury’s rich history and diversity.

This vacancy is an important opportunity to elect an experienced, open-minded, and Woodbury-focused leader with the energy and ideas to get the job done. As your councilwoman, I promise to fight for you, your family, and the community we love.