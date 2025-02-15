Tuxedo students recognize children’s dental health month

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM) and in recognition, George Grant Mason School teacher Stephanie Bussard helped her students explore the important role their tongue and teeth play in producing the sounds that make up our speech. To make this learning experience extra special, Bussard arranged a visit from Dr. Se-A Chung of Alpha & Omega Dental in Tuxedo.

On February 11, Dr. Chung met with pre-K, kindergarten, and first-grade students to emphasize the importance of developing healthy dental habits, including proper brushing and flossing techniques. Each child also received a “goodie bag” from Dr. Chung, filled with a newsletter, a timer, a toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss to encourage strong dental care routines. After all, every great smile starts with healthy teeth!