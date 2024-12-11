Tuxedo recruiting to appoint member to Town Board

The Town of Tuxedo is seeking qualified applicants for consideration for appointment to the Town Board to fill a vacated seat through December 31, 2025.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, a town or village resident, and a U.S. citizen. If you are interested in serving the public to help set the direction of Tuxedo’s future, then consider turning your concerns into action. The Town Board meets twice a month, on the second and fourth Wednesday. Board member salary for 2025 is $8,002.37.

Email your resume to townclerk@tuxedogov.org. Interviews will begin in early January.

For more information, contact Tuxedo Town Clerk Marisa Dollbaum at 845-351-4411, ext. 4.