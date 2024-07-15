Tuxedo Park School students excel at NYSSMA, All-County Chorus

Tuxedo Park School (TPS) recently celebrated the achievements of its students at the recent New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) and All-County Honor Band, Chorus, and Orchestra events.

This year, 27 Tuxedo Park School students hailing from all across the area including Tuxedo, Warwick, Monroe, and Goshen, showcased their musical prowess and dedication, garnering recognition for their commitment and passion for music. Among their accomplishments, 24 TPS students achieved the top rating of Outstanding across levels I through VI at NYSSMA.

Following rigorous auditions, TPS also secured placements for 11 outstanding individuals in the prestigious All-County Honor Band, Chorus, and Orchestra. Andrew K. of Tuxedo Park and Kennedy S. of Rock Tavern were selected for the All-County Chorus in the elementary division (grades four through six), and Kurt M. of Tuxedo Park was chosen for the All-County Band. For the Junior High Division (grades seven through nine), David S. and Charlotte H. of Goshen, Maddie N. of Tuxedo Park, and Lucas B. of Franklin Lakes each earned spots in the All-County Orchestra, while Matan K. of Monroe and Yianni M. of Tuxedo Park were selected for the All-County Band, and Rebecca H. of Westtown for the All-County Chorus. Additionally, Michael M. of Tuxedo Park made history as the first TPS student selected for the High School All-County Band.

Stuart Johnson, head of school at Tuxedo Park School, expressed pride in the students’ accomplishments, stating, “Our students’ achievements in music reflect their dedication, talent, and the support of Tuxedo Park School’s exceptional music program led by Todd Schietroma. We are incredibly proud of their achievements.”

The school added, “The outstanding success of Tuxedo Park School students at NYSSMA and All-County Chorus and Band events underscores the school’s steadfast commitment to providing a comprehensive music program to all students starting in Pre-K through grade nine.”