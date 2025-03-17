Tuxedo Park School expands Early Education Program

Tuxedo Park School announced the expansion of its Early Education Program, now welcoming children as young as two years old by September 1.

“Our youngest learners will begin their educational journey in a thoughtful, dynamic, and supportive environment designed specifically for them,” said Stuart Johnson, head of the school. “With a dedicated classroom and an experienced early education teacher, these children will be immersed in collaborative, hands-on learning that fosters curiosity, confidence, and a lifelong love of learning.”

According to the school, the expanded Early Education Program offers flexible enrollment options, including five full-day, three full-day, or five half-day schedules, to support the different needs of families. The school said the program focuses on social-emotional development to encourage “collaboration, creativity, and independence, ensuring that each child feels nurtured and inspired.”

Families interested in learning more about the program may attend the Early Education Open House on April 30 at 9 a.m. Contact Ruth Teague, director of Enrollment Management, at rteague@tuxedoparkschool.org or 845-351-4737 for more information or to schedule a tour.

Founded in 1900, Tuxedo Park School is an independent school serving students from age 2 through ninth grade. For more information, visit tuxedoparkschool.org.