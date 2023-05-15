Tuxedo Park. Library to host Memorial Day event

The Tuxedo Park Library will host its 18th Annual Memorial Day Community Picnic on May 29 from 12-2:30 p.m. at the library, located at 227 Route 17, Tuxedo Park.

Entertainment and activities will include DJ George Carney, a photo booth from Vision Reality 360, balloons by Matt Stevens, children’s crafts with Ms. Kara, food and games for all ages. Jester Jim will entertain all at 12:30 p.m. and raffle drawings for a wide variety of locally donated prizes will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets for major raffle and tricky tray may be purchased now and up until the time of drawing.

The Tuxedo Memorial Day parade will pass in front of the library on Route 17 at 11:30 a.m. For senior citizens unable to stand to observe the parade, the library will provide chairs and a pop-up tent for shelter from the sun.

In addition to helping raise funds for the library’s programming, the event offers an opportunity to show gratitude to local service men and women, its fondness for patrons, and appreciation for the Tuxedo community.

A journal will also be distributed that commemorates those community members who gave the supreme sacrifice while in service to our country.

For more information on attending this event or purchasing raffle tickets, please call the Tuxedo Park Library at 845-351-2207.