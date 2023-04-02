Tuxedo. Earth Day Clean-Up event in Sterling Forest

An Earth Day Clean-Up will be held on April 22, 2023. The event will begin at the Sen. Frank Lautenberg Visitor’s Center at Sterling Forest, 115 Old Forge Road in Tuxedo Park at 11 a.m.

Join members of the Friends of Sterling Forest (F.S.F.) and help keep the park clean by helping to remove litter. There is no limit on the number of people for this event as the attendees will be broken into into groups. Please bring work gloves as trash bags will be provided.

The Clean-Up is open to the public and free of charge, although a $5 donation per person would be greatly appreciated.

The event is sponsored by the F.S.F., a non-profit organization established to protect and preserve the great legacy of natural resources and historical treasures within Sterling Forest State Park. Advance registration is required. Call 845-351-5907 to register.