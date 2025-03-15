TUFSD students celebrate Read Across America Week

From March 3 to 7, George Grant Mason Elementary students embraced the joy of reading with an exciting lineup of Spirit Week activities in honor of Read Across America Week. One of the highlights was “Cozy Up With a Book Day,” when students arrived at school dressed in their comfiest pajamas, ready for a day filled with literary adventures.

To make the experience even more special, George F. Baker High School students visited GGM to take part in a Reading Buddies initiative. The high schoolers paired with younger learners — including siblings, neighbors, and friends — to read together and share stories. According to the school district, classrooms and hallways buzzed with the joy of storytelling, fostering a love for books and strengthening connections across grade levels.