Trustees can’t ‘snap their fingers’ to waive violations, says mayor

Jokingly asking if he’s ever been seen in a princess dress, using fairy dust or waving a magic wand, Woodbury Village Mayor Andrew Giacomazza derided those who claimed that he or any other village official had the ability to waive violations. During the January 9 village board meeting, he cautioned the public about any trustee, councilperson, or politician who says they can “snap their fingers” and fix a problem, noting that there are checks and balances within government, including the village board, planning board, and consultants. He asked the public to keep this in mind before sharing anything on social media that alleges the mayor is “blocking” something from happening and encouraged those with questions to reach out to him.

At the meeting, village treasurer Desiree Potvin called out the Town of Woodbury over a statement regarding court fees in the December 2024 supervisor’s newsletter, which she claims questions her integrity. The statement said, “A false statement was made regarding the destination of the village court funds,” and was followed by a picture of an abstract that was approved at the November 7 town board meeting. The newsletter claimed that the abstract shows that Village court cases, once processed, were paid to the village, and that monies obtained from village court cases have always gone to the village while the IMA has been in place.

Potvin commented that while the newsletter did not name the person who made the “false statement,” she assumed it was referring to herself. She shared that in late November the town attorney at the time sent a letter to the village board claiming that since the IMA had expired, the town court will no longer be considered a village court which means that a portion of fees assessed for violations of vehicle and traffic law (VTL), or tickets issued by law enforcement, will go to the town instead of the village. Potvin shared that soon after the letter was posted on the town’s website, she received calls from residents and the media asking how this would impact the village financially. She explained that she told them that there would be no effect on the village financially because the town has never paid court fees relating to VTL to the village. She added that the only fees the town court pays to the village are for violations when issued by the building and/or water department. She wondered if the person who prepared the referenced page in the supervisor’s newsletter was unaware that VTL stood for vehicle traffic law and that perhaps they thought it was short for violations.

“I can state beyond a shadow of a doubt that since the village was formed in 2006 and I believe I am the only individual who has been here since that first day, the court has never paid the village any fees associated with VTL, which once again is vehicle and traffic law fees,” said Potvin.

During the meeting, the board scheduled a public hearing for February 13 for the purposes of reviewing the village’s open space plan. Giacomazza explained that if the plan could replace the village’s comprehensive plan, it is possible that a second public hearing may be required. In addition, the village will hold a public hearing on January 23 over a new local law amending the village code to align with new state requirements for taxation exemptions for volunteer firefighter and fire companies.

Potvin explained that, under new state law, firefighters and ambulance members who volunteer outside of their residential jurisdiction are able to receive those exemptions, as if they were volunteering within the jurisdiction.