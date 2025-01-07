Travel expenses, revenue, and fee collection debates kick off 2025

During the January 2 meeting, the Monroe Town Board debated whether elected town officials should be reimbursed for local travel considering increased taxes for residents and approved the reimbursement rate of 70 cents pers mile. Councilwoman Mary Bingham, however, objected to the motion on the grounds that other legislative bodies do not reimburse their legislators for mileage. She said it would be a show of good faith for the board members to absorb the costs for local travel within the county, while acknowledging that reimbursement may be needed for travel outside the county. Councilwoman Maureen Richardson agreed, adding that a resolution could be made approving a specific reimbursement.

Councilwoman Dorey Houle argued that doing so would create an issue for the finance department, as a new line item would need to be added to the budget for that stipend. Richardson argued that those reimbursements could go through the voucher process.

Supervisor Tony Cardone questioned whether the town should consider having a car for the supervisor, as it had in the past, and claimed that having a mileage reimbursement program saved the town money. He also noted that the town had already budgeted for the reimbursement program.

Public comment

During the public comment period, Monroe resident Denise Lasky shared that she worked as a New York State employee for 35 years and was never reimbursed for travel within her jurisdiction. She accepted that the reimbursement rates were passed, while expressing her view that the board would have improved their reputation with the public if they had agreed not to accept those reimbursements for local travel. She added that it would have helped, considering the 11% tax increase, which she also questioned, claiming that she has noticed a significant increase in services for the village or town of Monroe in her 31 years as a resident.

Responding to Lasky’s concerns, Cardone commented that during the budget meetings, the town shared a graphic explaining the need for the 11% increase and mentioned other municipalities had to exceed the New York State tax cap of 2%. He noted that it was a “catchup year” for the town and that benefits and the need to be competitive in certain positions contributed to that increase. He also highlighted what he saw as improvements, including increased dial-a-bus service and updates to soccer and baseball fields.

Lasky took issue with the need for raises for employee salaries, to which Cardone responded that those salaries needed to be raised so that the town could compete for quality people. He claimed that the town exhausted whole lists of eligible candidates for different positions because the salaries were too low.

Commenting on the tax increase, Richardson shared her belief that, unless more revenue comes in for the town, further tax increases would be needed to maintain the standard of service for residents.

Fee collection

During the meeting, the board discussed inefficiencies in the fee system and debated why certain ones weren’t being paid. Bingham argued that the town prosecutor was adjourning cases before the Zoning Board of Appeals, while Cardone countered that it was the judges who were doing the adjournment. Town attorney Brian Nugent commented that if something goes to the ZBA, the law provides a stay of justice, meaning these cases must continually be adjourned while the ZBA matter is proceeding.

Richardson contended that there were other ways the town could collect fees for violations, claiming that, through code modifications, they could go through the building inspector, instead of the courts.

Garbage issues

During the meeting, Monroe resident Rhonda Avla, commented on garbage spreading everywhere because of uncovered recycling bins. The town board acknowledged her concerns and discussed possible options, including a mandate requiring residents to use covered bins. Highway Superintendent James Patterson said he was working with Cardone to try and secure grant funding for tipper bins, like the ones used for garbage, noting the high costs for such bins.